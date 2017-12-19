Honour for local legal eagle John

A popular local lawyer is set to become the next vice president of the Law Society of Scotland.

Falkirk solicitor John Mulholland – a familiar face at Falkirk Sheriff Court – will assume his new role in May next year, succeeding current vice president Alison Atack who is stepping up to become president of the society.

Mr Mulholland is a criminal law consultant at Marshall Wilson Law Group. He is a member of the Society’s board, the current Law Society treasurer, convener of both the nominations committee and the finance committee and sits on the appeals and reviews subcommittee.

He said: “I am delighted to be taking up the post as the Society’s next vice president and look forward to working alongside Alison during her presidency next year. It’s vital we continue to improve as an organization, offering better and more tailored support for all our members, whether they work in private practice, in house, on the high street or for a global enterprise in the UK or abroad.

“The opportunity to work on the key issues affecting the profession and the public we serve is an honour.”

Graham Matthews, president of the Law Society of Scotland, said “John has represented his constituents in Alloa, Falkirk, Linlithgow and Stirling for five years and through his varied and extensive work at the Society and in private practice, he has an appreciation of the concerns and issues faced by his solicitor colleagues and an in depth understanding of the high professional standards required of Scottish solicitors.

“Industry, commerce and the legal market continue to evolve and as a profession, we must keep pace. I know that John will rise to the occasion bringing his characteristic integrity, knowledge and commitment to the role of vice president next year.”