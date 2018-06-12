Hedges at A801 car park trimmed due to ‘anti-social behaviour’ complaints

A hedgerow is being trimmed at a Polmont car park in response to complaints over “anti-social behaviour” in the area, the council has confirmed.

Roads department workers were seen cutting down foliage which blocks the area off from the A801 between the Lathallan and Muiravonside roundabouts yesterday afternoon (Monday).

Hedges at the A801 car park were trimmed down by roads department workers on Monday

Readers had contacted the Falkirk Herald to voice concerns about the impact the work could have on wildlife living in the area.

Responding to the issue, a Falkirk Council spokesman said: “We are acting on reports of anti-social behaviour in the area and cutting back some hedges in order to prevent further incidents.

“We are aware that this is not the ideal time to carry out this work however we will take a closer look at any impact on wildlife the work may have following the concerns raised.”