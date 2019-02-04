Health issues force Falkirk Council Labour Group leader to resign

The leader of Falkirk Council’s Labour Group hass resiged from the roles stating an “ongoing medical condition” means he no longer has the energy to continue to carry out his duties effectively.

Councillor Goldie has held the post of Labour Group leader since 2017 when Councillor Craig Martin, who was then council leader and Labour Group leader, decided not to stand for election.

In a statement released today Councillor Goldie said: “I have this morning tendered my resignation as leader of the Labour Group on Falkirk Council. I feel at this very difficult time in local government, Falkirk Council employees and the citizens of our area require an energetic person as leader of the opposition on the council.

“As the longest serving member on the council, first elected in May 1980, I have had the honour to have held all the senior posts in the local authority.

“I have an ongoing medical condition which needs attention and simply do not have the energy the post of Leader of the Opposition and Labour Leader requires. I will of course stay on the Council and represent the citizens on Falkirk North.”