Have your say on where council budget should be spent

Falkirk district residents are being asked by the local authority to have a say on where money is spent for 2019/20 and beyond.

Facing a 25 per cent reduction in spending over the next five years, the council will have £355 million to invest in services and communities in 2019/20.

Those living in the region can now offer their views on what areas should be earmarked for investment to help steer Falkirk Council’s spending approach in the future.

Communities will also be asked to consider taking on valued services which the local authority is no longer able to support, such as maintaining flowerbeds and running community centres.

A council spokesman said: “We are reviewing our services to make sure we are supporting those most in need.

“We are investing in digital services to make us more efficient and make it easier for residents to access services.

“We need your views to help us make more informed decisions that reflect what is important to you.”

