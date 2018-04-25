Hallglen mum has one up on Duchess Kate after welcoming twin boys

A Hallglen mum welcomed her twin sons into the world in Larbert just half-an-hour before the Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to her baby boy in London.

Janine Hogg (32) had her wee lads Caleb and Jacob at 10.30am and 10.33am in Ward 8 of Forth Valley Royal Hospital before Kate Middleton said hello to her, as yet nameless, 8lb 7oz child – fifth in line to the throne – at 11.01am in the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital.

Mum-of-six Janine admitted mum-of-three Kate never crossed her mind on Monday.

She said: “I wasn’t really thinking about the royal baby – at the time I had my mind on other things. It will be nice to tell the boys about it when they get older though.”

While the Duchess of Cambridge had a town crier announcing the birth and half the UK press camped out on the hospital doorstep on Monday, Janine had a visit from The Falkirk Herald’s chief photographer Michael Gillen on Tuesday afternoon.

Still in hospital as The Falkirk Herald went to press, Janine will soon be taking 4lb 1oz Caleb and 5lb 6oz Jacob home to Hallglen to meet their ecstatic family – dad Mark (31), brother Dylan (11) and sisters Ellie (12), Alisha (9) and Sienna (2). Janine, who is on maternity leave from The Range in Falkirk Central Retail Park, thanked the staff of Ward 8 for all their help and professionalism on the day.

While Caleb and Jacob got their names right away, the royal baby is still awaiting his – with bookies favouring forenames like Arthur, James, Albert, Alexander and Philip.