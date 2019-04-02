Hallglen head teacher Mrs McCalley calls it a day

Tearful pupils and staff said goodbye to a head teacher who fully embraced the school motto “Happy Pupils Succeed”.

Alison McCalley came to Hallglen Primary to take on the responsibility of the top job back in 2005 and now, 14 years later, she has retired from the role after earning the love and respect of staff, pupils and parents during her decade-and-a-half in charge.

In an emotional farewell before the school broke up for the Easter Holidays last Friday, all the pupils shared a hug with Mrs McCalley as she sat in the centre of the assembly to be presented with her leaving gifts.

A school spokesperson said: “We are all going to miss Mrs McCalley more than words can say. I hope she enjoys her retirement and remembers to come back to visit us.”

The popular teacher, a pupil at Falkirk High School, actually started her career at Hallglen Primary years earlier during her probation period.

She then moved on to a number of other primary schools, including Stenhousemuir and East Plean and she was deputy head at Borestone and head teacher at Culross. During her years at Hallglen Mrs McCalley led the school through many exciting initiatives and developments.

Under her leadership the school always maintained its values and its aim to be a place where pupils, parents and staff were happy, friendly and respected each other. She gave her pupils the desire to make a difference to peoples’ lives and, in the process, she made a real difference to their lives.