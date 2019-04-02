Watch as the replacement for Grangemouth and Polmont’s historic Jinkabout Bridge is lowered into place

A bridge on the outskirts of Grangemouth and Polmont that had seen better days is now back in place and stronger than it ever was.

The brand new £650,000 Jinkabout Bridge mark II was lowered into place last week by Falkirk Council contractor Diack and MacCauly Ltd and is scheduled to re-open to traffic on April 26.

The 53 ton replacement bridge, which was constructed off site, stretches 20.5 metres, is 4.5 metres wide and connects the A905 Wholeflats Road with the C51 Smiddybrae/Avondale Road.

Installed in the early 1900s, the first Jinkabout Bridge was the same length and width as the new model and was constructed in the classic bowstring truss style.

The plan to replace the bridge, funded from the council’s capital budget, was lodged on May 25, 2018, and included re-construction of carriageway and masonry works to abutments and adjacent walls.