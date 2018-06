A teenager who went missing from her Grangemouth home has been found safe and well.

Chloe Walker (13) had been missing since Wednesday night, however, police have now confirmed the schoolgirl is now back at home.

The news was announced via a statement on the Forth Valley Police Facebook page.

It read: “We are pleased to report that Chloe Walker was traced safe in the Grangemouth area mid-morning today, thanks to everyone for their likes and shares of our appeal.”