Police: Missing Grangemouth man found ‘safe and well’

A man reported missing from Grangemouth has been found “safe and well”.

Police today (Tuesday) appealed for information to help trace Christopher McPhee (41) after he disappeared from his home in Sealock Court.

However, a short time later officers confirmed Christopher had been found.

A statement on the Forth Valley Police Division Facebook page read: “We can confirm that the 41-year-old male previously reported missing from the Grangemouth area has now been traced safe and well.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our post.”