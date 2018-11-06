Meeting to discuss future of under fire Grangemouth medical practice

Grangemouth Community Council will be holding a special public meeting next month to discuss the future of crisis hit Kersiebank Medical Practice.

Members of staff from the Kersiebank Road practice will be present in Grangemouth High School from 7pm on Thursday, November 22 to outline and explain changes which will be made in the coming weeks.

The meeting is open to everyone, but in some cases it will not be possible to respond to questions relating to individual cases due to patient confidentiality.

Kersiebank Medical Practice was in the news at the start of the year when it was hit by a staffing crisis – losing three GPs and reporting another three were due to leave for new jobs within a matter of months.

At that time NHS Forth Valley, which is responsible for managing the practice, stated it aimed “to ensure the practice remains open and continues to provide services to the local community”.

The board engaged with other local GP practices “to see if they can provide some support” over the months while new staff were being recruited.