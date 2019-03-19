Judo Jayne shares top coach award with young pupils of Grangemouth club

The British Judo Council has awarded the title of Judo Coach of the Year 2018 to Deanburn Judo Club instructor Jayne Clayson.

When Jayne received the award at the Drayton Manor Hotel in Staffordshire last weekend, she could not wait to get back up to Grangemouth to share her success with her young pupils.

Jayne, a Commonwealth Games and GB judo star, said she went down to England not expecting to win, but was “absolutely chuffed to bits” to have picked up the title.

She thanked everyone who voted for her and the youngsters of the Deanburn Judo Club, which meets in the Education Unit in Abbots Road, Grangemouth every Monday night.

Jayne said: “I couldn’t have done it without these little stars.”

Deanburn gives primary school age pupils the chance to keep fit and learn judo in fun and friendly sessions throughout the year, while the British Judo Council promotes pure, clean, judo – incorporating judo founder Kano Jigoro’s main principle of minimum effort and maximum efficiency – giving everyone an opportunity of aspiring to achieve their full potential in life.

Visit www.facebook.com/Deanburnjudoclub1988 for more information.