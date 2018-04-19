Ineos workers’ Beast from the East efforts fuel firm’s charitable act

A petrochemical giant has pledged to donate £1000 to five Scottish charities in recognition of the efforts of its employees and contractors when the Beast from the East hit the Falkirk district.

Staff at Ineos in Grangemouth ensured operations went ahead safely at the site despite last month’s snowstorm.

Grateful for their hard graft, the firm asked workers to endorse organisations which care for those in need, especially in times of harsh weather. Ineos will now donate to Age Scotland, Social Bite Edinburgh, Shelter Scotland, Salvation Army Community Fund and Trossachs Search and Rescue.

John McNally, Ineos CEO, said: “In early March, despite some of the worst winter weather since 2010, our site employees and contracting partners made every effort to travel to work to ensure that we could maintain our 24-hour operations at Grangemouth.

“In recognition of their sterling response I am delighted that we are making these donations to the charities, which carry out important work with vulnerable groups in the communities around Central Scotland.”