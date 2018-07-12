Ineos sounds alarm warning to Grangemouth residents

Grangemouth residents may hear alarms and warning tones ringing from Ineos this morning (Thursday) — but they have been urged not to panic.

Ineos wants those living and working in the area to know it will be testing its internal emergency evacuation procedures at 10.45am for a period of between two and five minutes.

The test at the manufacturing site will involve the activation of alarms which broadcast warning sounds to staff.

An all-clear alarm will be sounded once the exercise has been completed at around 11.45am.

Ineos has stressed this is an internal exercise only and there is no requirement for anyone outside of the complex to take action.