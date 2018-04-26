Ineos Grangemouth worker to take on 7 triathlons in 7 days for cancer victim

A fitness fanatic plans to honour the memory of his auntie by completing seven triathlons in seven consecutive days for charity.

Ross Greig (36) has drawn up an exacting endurance challenge that will see him swim 1500m, cycle 40km and run 10km every day for an entire week as a tribute to Rona Evans, who died of cancer five years ago.

A marine assurance superintendent at Ineos in Grangemouth, Ross has devised his daring charity attempt with the aim of splitting the proceeds between Cancer Research and the Scottish Association for Mental Health.

His journey, beginning on Sunday, June 17, will see the dad-of-one push himself to the limits at some of Scotland’s most famous lochs, starting at St Mary’s Loch in the Borders and winding up on the shores of Loch Lomond.

As a father to two-year-old daughter Gracie and husband to Fiona (32), the Glasgow man is managing to squeeze in training sessions at the crack of dawn — and even during his lunch breaks.

Although he is an outdoor sports enthusiast and has completed individual marathons and triathlons, Ross is bracing himself for his most gruelling challenge yet. But despite the difficulty involved, he insists all the hard graft will be worthwhile.

Ross said: “I lost my auntie Rona to cancer and always wanted to do something like an endurance challenge.

“I’m really looking forward to it and to raising more awareness of the charities. I’ve done a full triathlon before so it’s not new to me but seven is, that’s going to be the big challenge.

“Fatigue and getting calories back into myself will be the most difficult parts but the training is coming on pretty well. If anyone would like to join me for a leg that would be great — the more the merrier!”

Ross has already raised more than a quarter of his £2000 target via a JustGiving page.

To donate, or for more details about how to get involved, visit www.justgiving.com/teams/seveninseven.