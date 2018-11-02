Honour for family of only woman named on Grangemouth War Memorial

Four relatives of the only woman named on Grangemouth War Memorial will play a key role in a ceremony which honours WWI heroes and Zetland Park itself on Saturday.

The event, which takes place at the park from noon, celebrates the fact the Fields In Trust charity has designated Zetland as a Centenary Field.

Relations of Annie Campbell Reid – who all work in the medical profession – will be present to unveil a new plaque which marks the public space’s new status.

When Grangemouth Heritage Trust transcribed the town’s Roll of Honour, which lists all the 2280 men who served during the First World War, Annie’s name stood out.

Born in Dundas Street in 1887, she died of peritonitis in 1919 in Cairo while she was a staff nurse in the Queen Alexandra Nurses. It is still unclear why the mother of two volunteered for this role or why her name is on the Roll of Honour.