A motorbike was stolen from outside a Grangemouth home in an early morning raid.

The theft of the Honda CBR superbike from an address in Beauly Court was reported to police at 2.15am on Tuesday, June 5.

Sergeant Davie Bellingham said: “It is unknown how the vehicle was stolen.

“However, if anyone has information relating to this crime, please get in touch with police on 101.”