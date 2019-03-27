Haulage firm moves into Grangemouth

A former Denny-based haulage company has centralised its business to Grangemouth in a bid to increase annual turnover by 30 per cent over the next two years.

Thanks to a six-figure funding package from Bank of Scotland, Xs Transport has acquired a 250,000 square foot site in Inchyra Road, allowing it to move its three depots from across the central belt, to one central hub.

The company provides storage and distribution services to firms across the UK, transporting a range of goods including aircraft engines, hazardous materials and cardboard packaging.

A 50,000 square foot warehouse at the new site will increase the amount of available storage, enabling the business to secure additional contracts.

Xs Transport now operates 15 trucks and plans to introduce five more vehicles in the yext 12 months – not bad going for a firm which was established in 2011 with just one van.

Last year the firm’s annual turnover was £3 million and plans are now in place to increase this by 30 per cent over the next two years.

Alan Taylor, Managing Director of Xs Transport, said: “Finding ways to increase our productivity is key and will be critical in us becoming more resilient as a business. By consolidating the business, it has enabled us to create a central hub with improved transport links that will reduce our carbon footprint, store more products and ultimately, take on more contracts.

“Having Bank of Scotland by our side has allowed us to alter our business plan to accommodate even further growth.”