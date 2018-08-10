Grangemouth woman to run Great Glen Way as thank-you to Falkirk Veterans

A veteran will run the 79-mile-long Great Glen Way to give back to an organisation which has supported her through dark days of trauma.

Jo McNally (48) is taking on the Fort William-Inverness route from Monday, August 13 to Thursday, August 16 in a bid to raise £500 for Falkirk Veterans. In 2004 she moved to Grangemouth’s Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers workshop from a similar post in Edinburgh which helped her to end a 15-year relationship with an abusive partner.

A recent back injury left Jo unable to walk and stuck indoors, compounding her repressed memories. However, she hasn’t looked back since contacting Falkirk Veterans and is urging others facing similar difficulties to seek help.

She said: “There’s no shame in talking. It’s a path to a new you.”

Search ‘Great Glen Canicross for Falkirk Veterans’ on Facebook to donate.