Grangemouth venue to host Pregnancy, Baby and Children’s Fair

Parents and parents-to-be will be able to buy products and take on board top tips from a raft of related businesses at a Pregnancy, Baby and Children’s Fair in Grangemouth.

Children’s clothing and accessories firm Traditional Tots has organised the free event at the Grange Manor Hotel this Sunday, June 17 to give mums and dads and those preparing themselves for parenthood a chance to pick up some bargains and chat with others who have either gone or are going through the same experiences.

Around 30 stalls will be set up at the Glensburgh Road venue from 10.30am until 2.30pm, offering clothing, face painting and even beauty treatments.

Guests will also have access to a fully stocked bar and snacks.

Free goodie bags will be handed out to the first 50 customers through the door.

Traditional Tots is also holding mini photo shoots on the day.