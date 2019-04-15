Grangemouth salon’s feel good day welcomes an inspirational VIP guest

An author who has battled against ovarian cancer will be guest of honour at a Grangemouth hair salon’s regular feel good session.

Fi Munro will be attending next month’s pamper day for those with cancer run by Jill Lauder and her dedicated team of volunteers at Lady J’s Unisex Salon in Dundas Street on Monday, May 6.

The feel good day always treats all its visitors like VIPs, but Fi is definitely a special case.

She was diagnosed with stage four ovarian cancer in 2016 when she was 30-years-old and was told it was inoperable and terminal. Refusing to accept her prognosis, she dedicated her time to researching her condition and embarked on a holistic journey which she has detailed in her book Love, Light and Mermaid Tales.

She now wants to help others to live their lives as the greatest and best versions of themselves and will have plenty of words of wisdom to give the women attending next month’s feel good day.

Jill started the monthly Feel Good pamper sessions in 2016 after she lost three close friends to cancer.

She wanted to use her hairdressing skills to help cancer patients and has opened the doors of Lady J’s on the first Monday of every month, to any woman with cancer who is experiencing hair loss due to their treatment.

The award-winning project has grown over the years and now offers nail care and head massage as well as wig fitting, refreshments and friendly chat.

Visit www.facebook.com/gillianlucas1970 for more information.