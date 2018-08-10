Grangemouth roads to be monitored by police after speed concerns raised

The number of vehicles – and the high speeds they are reaching – on roads in the Grangemouth will be closely monitored by police.

Falkirk East MSP Angus MacDonald raised concerns with officers on behalf of his constituents about the volume and speed of traffic on the town’s Strowan Road and Westerton Road during peak times.

Mr MacDonald said: “I was pleased to see Police Scotland respond so positively to the concerns raised and it is reassuring to hear this will continue to be monitored.

“It is up to drivers how to conduct themselves, however, we should all be mindful of our actions when behind the wheel.

“Driving in built up areas, especially during peak times and always at school drop-off/collection times, should be carried out carefully and in the full knowledge there are other road users and pedestrians to consider.

“I look forward to hearing more about Police Scotland’s findings in the coming months while they continue to monitor the situation.”

Police Scotland stated officers had been deployed to the location over the last month to carry out speed checks and monitor the level of traffic.

While no road traffic offences were detected, police reported there was a high volume of traffic towards the end of the business day.