Grangemouth residents get a chance to have their say on future of Zetland Park

The proposed masterplan for Grangemouth’s new look Zetland Park is now on public display at venues throughout the town for people to see and make their views known.

Plans are currently available to look at in Grangemouth Sports Complex, Abbots Road; Grangemouth Library, Bo’ness Road; Talbot House, Talbot Street; Kersiebank Community Project, Oxgang Road; and Bowhouse Community Centre, Bowhouse Road.

The masterplan, which will be on display at these locations until January 31, will also be discussed at a special consultation event in Zetland Bowling Club, in Zetland Park, on Saturdy, January 12 from 10am to 2pm.

The key features of the long awaited refurbishment of the historic park include new landscaping proposals around the war memorial and fountain, a restored and refurbished fountain, a naturalised pond on the site of the old paddling pool, a new play area, a new performance space, heritage interpretation features, a new ornamental garden and

a relocated kiosk and toilets.

People can also visit www.say.falkirk.gov.uk to have their say on the proposals.