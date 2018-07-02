Grangemouth hotel wins Scottish Beauty Industry Awards title

Grangemouth’s Macdonald Inchyra Hotel and Spa has been voted the Resident Spa of the Year Award at the Scottish Beauty Industry Awards.

General manager Brett Ingle said: “We’re overjoyed at winning the Resident Spa of the Year Award.

“Being nominated by our clients is an extra special honour and to win this award based on their votes shows the true the dedication and passion our spa team deliver every time.”

The hotel, whose leisure facilities were refurbished earlier this year, was also nominated for Spa Team of the Year.