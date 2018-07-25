Grangemouth dance event to raise cash for Cancer Research UK

Dance school owner Adele Wallace Driver is hoping that for One Night Only she and a group of friends can raise lots of cash for charity.

She is hosting an event in Grangemouth Town Hall next month to raise as much as she can for Cancer Research UK.

It has already proved so popular that all the tickets for the event on Saturday, August 11 are sold out.

Perhaps that’s due to what will be happening on stage during the evening.

Taking her lead from the BBC event earlier this year, The Real Full Monty: Ladies Night, Adele has convinced 14 friends and family to take part in two dances.

And of course, there are eight men performing the iconic Leave Your Hat on routine from The Full Monty.

Adele said: “I’ve always wanted to do a big charity event and raise as much as possible for Cancer Research UK.

“It’s such a worthy cause and we all know someone who has been affected by cancer.”

There will also be live performances on the night, along with a disco, prize draw and silent auction.

There will also be guest speakers from breast and prostate cancer charities to remind everyone why they are raising money.

Hosting the evening will be Mr Fabulous, who has helped Adele and her mum, Julie Wallace, to organise the event.

