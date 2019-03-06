Grangemouth crash: Police release more details on three-vehicle accident

Police are continuing to investigate a three-vehicle crash in Grangemouth which left three people in hospital.
Further details have been released about the accident, which took place in Bo’ness Road yesterday (Tuesday) at around 10.40am.
A man and a woman, both in their 80s, and another man, who has now been confirmed to be in his 30s, were transferred to Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert following a collision involving a Volkswagen Transporter van, a Renault Kangoo and a Nissan Note.
The extent of their injuries is not yet known.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The road was closed between Inveravon Roundabout and Avon Bridge until around 4pm and motorists are thanked for their patience during this. Enquiries are ongoing.”