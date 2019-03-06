Grangemouth crash: Police release more details on three-vehicle accident

Police are continuing to investigate a three-vehicle crash in Grangemouth which left three people in hospital.

Further details have been released about the accident, which took place in Bo’ness Road yesterday (Tuesday) at around 10.40am.

Police at the scene in Bo'ness Road, Grangemouth. Picture: Michael Gillen

A man and a woman, both in their 80s, and another man, who has now been confirmed to be in his 30s, were transferred to Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert following a collision involving a Volkswagen Transporter van, a Renault Kangoo and a Nissan Note.

The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The road was closed between Inveravon Roundabout and Avon Bridge until around 4pm and motorists are thanked for their patience during this. Enquiries are ongoing.”