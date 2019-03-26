Grangemouth Children’s Day preparations are well underway for queen-to-be Erin and her pals

The queen of Grangemouth Children’s Day 2019 certainly has the family pedigree to carry out her royal duties when she is crowned this summer.

There was a lot of excitement in Princes Street when Erin Simpson (10) found out she was going to be the centre of attention at the town’s historic family fun day which takes place in Zetland Park on Saturday, June 22.

The Moray Primary School P6 pupil said: “I was home lunch that day and my cousin Laura came running down the street screaming and started hugging me.”

Not only has Erin’s mum Rhona taken part in a past Children’s Day as a lady-in-waiting – her grandad Ian also featured in the event in years gone by when he was a wee boy. Erin is well aware of what being queen means: “I’ve learned my speech already. I’m just looking forward to being in it with all my friends.”

Like her entourage, she has already decided on a theme for her decorative arch and – appropriately enough for Princes Street – it is going to be Disney’s Magic Kingdom.

The Greatest Showman will be featured in two of the royal retinue’s arches, as will Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – so lots of sweets being handed out in those streets.

Keeping this year’s family theme going, lady-in-waiting Sarah Simpson – who has one of two Greatest Showman arches – is Erin’s cousin while sisters Holly and Isla Brodie were in total agreement about their Super Mario arch.

Sadly P3 pupil Ava Binnie could not make the Falkirk Herald photograph shoot due to sickness, but let’s hope she enjoys the big day with her pals.

Grangemouth’s Children’s Day retinue 2019:

Queen: Erin Simpson (10) – Disney Magic Kingdom

Maids of Honour: Holly Brodie (10) – Super Mario; Elise Brown (10) – Charlie and the Choclate Factory

Ladies-in-Waiting: Ava Binnie (7) – Dr Seuss; Isla Brodie (8) – Super Mario; Millie Burt (10) – Books; Libby Cassidy (7) – The Muppets; Sarah Simpson (9) – The Greatest Showman; Darcy MacKay (9) – Harry Potter; Grace Newton (10) – The Wizard of Oz; Brodie Stewart (8) – Brave

Flower Girl: April Anderson (5) – Scooby Doo

Page Boys: Finlay Hunter (6) – Charlie and the Chocolate Factory; Cooper White (6) – Marvel Avengers

Courtier: Logan Galletly (11) – Pokemon

Herald: Lewis Campbell (11) – The Greatest Showman