Grangemouth Children’s Day dressmaker to hold nostalgic exhibition

The dressmaker for Grangemouth Children’s Day is holding an exhibition of dresses from the popular annual event’s past.

While the big day falls on Saturday, June 23 – Alice Hamilton is adding some nostalgia to the lead up to the crowing of 100th Queen, Sacred Heart Primary School pupil Beth Rafferty, with a special exhibition featuring a variety of Children’s Day dresses from years gone by.

Alice, who won the Jimmy Murphy Memorial Trophy earlier this year for her years of dressmaking work and support of the Children’s Day, hopes the exhibition, which takes place in Abbotsgrange Church, Abbots Road, today (Thursday), tomorrow and Saturday.

She said: “It’s going to be like a walk down memory lane for people, with the dresses lined up in chronological order from oldest to newest. We have a flower girl dress from 1961.”