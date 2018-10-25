Gallery: Celebrating four decades of support at The Dolphin Club

Members of the The Dolphin Club splashed out at the weekend with a fun day to celebrate the club’s 40th birthday.

The club, for swimmers of all ages with physical or learning disabilities, meets every two weeks in Grangemouth’s swimming complex where they offer fun and games in the water, along with tea, coffee and friendship.

It was a proud day for founder member Sheila Ralph, who attended the celebration held at the BB Headquarters in Larbert.

There were lots of activities, games and inflatable fun for members who also received special goodie bags.

Secretary Shirley Jenkins said: “We were thrilled with how it went! One young girl said it was the best day of her life!”

The club would love to hear from anyone who could volunteer with them, helping disabled people enjoy a social occasion that also boosts fitness and is very therapeutic.

If you could help, call Shirley on 01324 715545 or visit www.thedolphinclub.co.uk.