Flood alert issued for Falkirk and Grangemouth area

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has issued a flood alert for Central Scotland from now until the early hours of tomorrow.

Heavy rain may affect the area and there is a risk of a isolated flooding to low lying land and roads from rivers and surface water.

A SEPA spokesperson stated: “Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property. Advice and information is also available through Floodline on 0345 9881188.

“This Flood Alert is now in force until further notice.”

Visit www.sepa.org.uk for more information.