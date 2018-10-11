Emergency services exercise in Grangemouth tonight

Emergency services are teaming up with the Ineos, Forth Ports and Falkirk Council tonight to carry out an emergency plan exercise in Grangemouth.

The exercise will take place at around 6.30pm and is expected to last for four hours.

During this time a number of emergency vehicles will be travelling through Grangemouth and into and around the Petroineos site on Grangemouth petro-chemical complex. No on site alarms, nor the Grangemouth Community Warning System will be tested. The public should take no action during this increased level of activity.

The test is part of statutory response procedures in the event of an emergency.

Usually the testing takes place with normal business hours however this event is designed to test an out of hours response.

Councillor Laura Murtagh, Falkirk Council’s spokesperson for Public Protection said: “We regularly practice with the emergency services and industry to ensure that our response to any difficult or emergency situation is as effective as possible.

“This exercise will see a number of emergency vehicles arriving throughout the town and we want to reassure Grangemouth residents this is simply a test and nothing to be concerned about.”