Candied’s caring milk run

A Grangemouth ice cream parlour boss went above and beyond the call of duty to ensure residents had supplies of fresh milk.

Last week’s snow chaos left many shops short of milk so Candied owner Amrit Dhillon decided to do something about it. Borrowing his mum’s jeep he ventured up to his supplier Pollock and Sons at Bonnyhill Farm, Bonnybridge last Friday to get milk to make ice cream for the Central Avenue shop and bring back some extra pints for shoppers.

Amrit said: “We didn’t want to seem like we were cashing in on the weather so we offered the milk for free, but asked people to make a voluntary donation of £1 to Strathcarron Hospice.”

Amrit’s dad, businessman Harry Dhillon died at Strathcarron in 2015 and his son has been raising money for the hospice ever since.

After his snow-defying heroics Amrit not only helped residents obtain their milk – some 220 litres – he also, thanks to generous donations from customers, coined in over £190 for Strathcarron.