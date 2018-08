An appeal has been made to trace a man reported missing from Grangemouth.

Police are seeking help from members of the public in an attempt to find Darren Wallace (33).

Darren is described as 5ft6, of stocky build with short brown hair and has green eyes.

He has a tattoo on his upper chest and speaks with a local accent.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number PS20180807-1166.