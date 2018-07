Police have appealed for information in a bid to trace a man missing from Grangemouth.

Christopher McPhee (41) was last seen at his home in the town’s Sealock Court, although it is not known when he disappeared.

He is described as 6ft, of medium build and has light brown hair and is known to visit Falkirk and Stirling.

Anyone who has information relating to Christopher’s disappearance can contact police on 101 and quote reference number PS20180716-1785.