Appeal to find man missing from Grangemouth

Police are appealing for information to help find a man who has gone missing from Grangemouth.

Dominik Kóruc (22) was last seen at around 6pm on Wednesday, June 27 in the Strowan Road area of the town.

He is described as white, around 6ft, of slim build and has short blonde curly hair.

It is not known what Dominik was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone who may have seen Dominik, or who can assist with tracing him, is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3209 of June 29.