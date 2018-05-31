Appeal for missing teenager last seen at Grangemouth home

A schoolgirl has been reported missing from her Grangemouth home.

Chloe Walker (13) was last seen at 7pm last night (Wednesday, May 30) and is described as 5ft2 with a slim build and long brown hair.

The teenager was last seen wearing dark leggings, a black Adidias zipper top with white stripes down the sleeves, white Sam Smith trainers and may have been in possession of a JD Sports bag.

Chloe speaks with a local accent.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference PS20180530-4043.