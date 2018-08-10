Funding issues force Rape Crisis Centre to turn away Falkirk victims

Forth Valley Rape Crisis Centre has announced it is closing its waiting list to survivors from Falkirk due to a lack of funding from the local authority.

The Stirling-based centre’s management team and board of directors stated: “We’re very sad to announce we’re closing our waiting list to survivors from Falkirk. This has been a difficult decision and we want survivors in Falkirk to know we are working very hard to improve the situation and hope to be able to offer our support to you again soon.

“We have no choice other than to decide to close our waiting list to survivors from the Falkirk area. This is because we are still trying to reach a funding agreement with Falkirk Council and because of overwhelming and increasing demand on our team and the service they are able to provide.

“This decision will take effect immediately and we will review the situation in three months.”

The crisis centre, which opened in 2016, provides support, advocacy, and education for those in need and for the wider community.

A Rape Crisis Centre spokesperson said: “Our team need to be able to work effectively and to maintain a work life balance – unfortunately that has not been possible recently, and we cannot expect them to continue in this way.

“We will continue to work with those Falkirk-based survivors we are already supporting. Anyone from Falkirk who is already on our waiting list, will remain on our list, will receive regular check-ins from us and an estimate of when they will receive support.”