Forth Valley Rape Crisis Centre reopens waiting list for Falkirk survivors

Victims of rape and sexual violence in Falkirk can once again access vital support from the Forth Valley Rape Crisis Centre.

Last year the organisation announced funding issues forced it to close off its waiting list to new referrals from the Falkirk area.

Now the centre has announced its waiting list for Falkirk has reopened to new referrals or self referrals.

Forth Valley Rape Crisis Centre thanked all its supporters who campaigned, lobbied and donated to help, but warned people it was still vulnerable to long waiting lists.