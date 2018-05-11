Forth Valley College to host walking football taster session

A team of Falkirk-based students is hoping to ignite an interest in walking football among members of the public.

The group, from the town’s Forth Valley College (FVC) campus, is eager to seek out keen football fans who may not be as nimble as they once were, yet would still enjoy taking part in a slower-paced version of the sport.

Working with Communities students have organised a two-hour introductory event which they hope will inspire Falkirk district residents to take up walking football on a regular basis.

Anyone who is interested in finding out more and participating in a taster session is invited to head along to the FVC campus on Grangemouth Road next Tuesday, May 15.

Participants should head to the campus’ games hall for 11.30am.

The team of organisers is made up of Louise McQuater, Kerry Reid, Stephen Feighan, Donna McDonald, Debbie Brotherton, David Thomson and Robbie Burgess.

Louise said: “As part of our events class section of our course we are inviting teams from Recovery Community Falkirk and Re-Union Canal Group and a FVC team will be meeting the Forth Valley Walking Footballers, who are bringing two teams to showcase their skills.

“Then there will be a small tournament. We have also contacted McDonald’s to hopefully provide water and a possible healthy snack on the day. Why not pop along and find out about walking football?”