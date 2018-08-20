Fond farewell to Falkirk police inspector John

Police officers lined up to say farewell to a long-serving colleague who retired after 30 years on the beat.

Inspector John Kellett spent more than three decades in the force and served in Falkirk district for much of that time.

A huge Dunfermline FC fan, Inspector Kellett has a passion for visiting football stadia and has travelled to many Scottish venues following his team.

As such, officers decided to give their departing colleague a fitting send-off by inviting the Pars’ director Jim Leishman along to Falkirk Police Station to mark the occasion on July 25.

The one-time Dunfermline manager took delight in presenting Inspector Kellett with a signed jersey on behalf of the club.

Chief Inspector Damian Armstrong, of Falkirk Police Station, paid tribute to his colleague and thanked him for his service over the years, wishing him the very best for the future.