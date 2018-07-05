Fly-tipping pile left dumped in Falkirk park for almost two months

A mound of rubbish discarded by fly-tippers has been left to lie in a Falkirk park for almost two months.

The waste pile at Bantaskin Park, which contained fence panels, broken slabs and plastic packaging, was reported to the council by an angered passer-by on May 14.

However, work was still being carried out this week to remove the mess.

The complainer told the Falkirk Herald: “By leaving this untouched you are simply encouraging more tipping.

“The last time I reported fly-tipping I was informed that it was council policy to uplift in five working days.

“I completed the online form for fly-tipping on the council website on May 14. I then sent a follow-up email on June 18.

“As of June 29 the material was still there.

“Not collecting this is simply condoning the actions of the fly-tipper and encourages others to follow suit.”

A spokeswoman for Falkirk Council apologised for the delay in clearing the area and confirmed the fly-tipping would be removed by the end of this week, as The Falkirk Herald went to press.

The local authority is currently running an online fly-tipping consultation to gather residents’ views on what can be done to keep the region’s greenspaces free from such illegal activity.

Falkirk Council says the results of the survey will be used to better tackle the blight on the region.

The consultation can be accessed by visiting say.falkirk.gov.uk. To report fly-tipping, visit www.falkirk.gov.uk.