Firefighters tackling large ‘tyre’ blaze in Airth field

Firefighters are currently battling a blaze in an Airth field where a “large quantity” of tyres have gone up in flames.

Three emergency crews, including a water carrier from Falkirk, were sent to the scene near the Kincardine Bridge shortly before 3pm this afternoon (Monday).

Firefighters were called out to tackle a blaze at an Airth field. Picture by Michael Gillen

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed crews from Alloa, Bo’ness and Falkirk had been called out to the incident, with work still ongoing to douse the flames.

She said: “We got a report of a fire to a large quantity of tyres in Airth at 2.49pm and have three emergency vehicles and a water carrier in attendance.

“Work is ongoing to extinguish the fire.”

A young girl watches on as smoke billows from a tyre fire in an Airth field. Picture by Michael Gillen

Fire crews work to extinguish the flames. Picture by Michael Gillen

Fire crews received a report of a fire shortly before 3pm. Picture by Michael Gillen