A motorist caused a crash after driving the wrong way on a Falkirk street.

The driver mistakenly travelled in the wrong direction along Cockburn Street before colliding with another vehicle at around 6.30pm on Monday.

Police, fire and ambulance crews all attended the scene.

A 54-year-old woman who was driving one of the vehicles was taken to hospital as a precaution with a minor injury to her pelvis.

The other driver, a woman aged 47, was uninjured.