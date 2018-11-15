Where to park for free in Falkirk when Christmas shopping

Christmas shopping can be a costly exercise so the offer of free parking is one which should be made the most of.

Fortunately for those who choose to buy their presents in Falkirk town centre this year, there are a number of car parks which can be used at no extra cost after a certain time.

Drivers can park for free after 3pm in the following car parks:

Kemper Avenue

Garrison Place (east and west)

Meeks Road

Melville Street

Weir Street

Williamson Street

READ MORE: What Christmas events are on in Falkirk?

READ MORE: Falkirk Christmas lights switch on — here’s what you need to know

READ MORE: Here are the Falkirk town centre shop opening hours for December

For more information on Falkirk’s car parks, click here.