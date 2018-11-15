What Christmas events are on in Falkirk?

As Christmas nears, Falkirk will soon become home to various themed events all aimed at spreading the festive cheer.

Aside from the Christmas lights switch on this Sunday, November 18 (2.30-5pm), Falkirk Delivers, the town’s Business Improvement District, has arranged several other fun-filled events.

These begin with Santa’s Grotto opening in The Howgate Shopping Centre on Saturday, November 17. Children will have the chance to meet Father Christmas who will hand out small gifts to youngsters.

The Howgate will also host a Magical Christmas Market this Saturday and Sunday, as well as on Saturday, December 22 and Sunday, December 23, featuring traders from the centre’s Witchcraft and Wizardy Day.

A free Elf School-themed event will take place from 12-3pm this Saturday at The Howgate Kids Club.

The Howgate will hold its Ochil Crafts Market on Friday, November 23, Saturday, November 24 and on Friday, December 7 and Saturday, December 8.

Elsewhere, the Glebe Street Annual Christmas Charity Evening will take place on Thursday, November 29 (6-8.30pm). The event will involve raffles, prize draws and a live choir. All raffle proceeds will be donated to Strathcarron Hospice.

Next up is Small Business Saturday on December 1 which is aimed at celebrating all that Falkirk’s independent firms bring to the town centre, with an emphasis placed on shopping local this Christmas.

The Callendar Square Musical Christmas Extravaganza takes place on the same day, offering open mic sessions to budding new talent.

Sunday, December 2 is Accessible Shopping Day. Central Shopmobility in Callendar Square will open to provide mobility equipment on request. Refreshments are available via vouchers for The Allotment Café and Costa Coffee in The Howgate and Corrine’s Cabin in Callendar Square. For more information, call Central Shopmobility on 01324 630500.

A Festive Producers’ and Crafters’ Market will be held on Friday, December 7 at The Steeple.

The town centre’s festive celebrations will culminate in the ever-popular Santa and Reindeer Parade on Saturday, December 8. Enjoy live music at Falkirk Bandstand from midday before the procession makes its way up High Street, accompanied by Alloa Bowmar Pipe Band from 2pm. The parade will return to the east end where the reindeer will be based until 4pm. Santa will of course gladly accept Christmas wishlists and letters from children throughout the event.