Watch: Falkirk fireworks show was another soaring success

Falkirk’s annual fireworks display went off with a bang as thousands flocked to Callendar Park to take in the show.

Organised by Falkirk Community Trust, the event has been on the go for a number of years and last night’s spectacle once again proved to be a phenomenal success with the crowd left star-struck by what they were watching.

Falkirk's yearly fireworks show drew in large crowds. Pictures: Michael Gillen

People of all ages turned out for the display and when visitors weren’t gaping at the illuminated sky, live entertainment kept the celebratory atmosphere going as folk band 5 Strings delivered a fine performance.