Watch: Falkirk fireworks show was another soaring success

Falkirk’s annual fireworks display went off with a bang as thousands flocked to Callendar Park to take in the show.
Organised by Falkirk Community Trust, the event has been on the go for a number of years and last night’s spectacle once again proved to be a phenomenal success with the crowd left star-struck by what they were watching.
People of all ages turned out for the display and when visitors weren’t gaping at the illuminated sky, live entertainment kept the celebratory atmosphere going as folk band 5 Strings delivered a fine performance.