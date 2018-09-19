Video: Tree crashes onto Falkirk home during Storm Ali

The force of Storm Ali has been well and truly felt in Falkirk, where a man’s decking was smashed into pieces by a fallen tree.

Alister Robb (56) is counting the cost of the damage at his home in Anson Avenue after a nearby tree was sent crashing onto his property at 1.30pm.

Alister Robb surveys the extent of the damage. Pictures: Michael Gillen

Fortunately nobody was injured during the incident, which also saw roof tiles damaged as the tree eventually landed on top of the property’s extension after 80mph winds ripped it from the ground.

Describing the moment, joiner Alister, who put the decking together himself, said: “It was like thunder — there’s helluva damage. I warned the rest of the neighbours right away.”

The tree had stood on the Antonine Wall, land owned by Historic Scotland, which will now carry out a safety review of the area.