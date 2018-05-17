The Kitchen Depot serves up support for Maggie’s Forth Valley

Employees at The Kitchen Depot in Falkirk served up a selection of treats in aid of a vital cancer support service.

The family-run business held its own Kitchen Table Day from last Friday through to Sunday to support the work of Maggie’s Forth Valley.

Staff laid out a range of cakes and sandwiches, as well as tea, coffee and prosecco, on their table at their Middlefield Industrial Estate premises for customers to raise funds for the service.

Graham Rodger, managing director at The Kitchen Depot, said: “We sold a kitchen to one of the fundraisers, Cristina Pouso, and she was telling us about the Kitchen Table Day event so we had our own. The biggest thing was creating that awareness of the service because Maggie’s is quite new.”

Maggie’s, based in Larbert, provides free practical and emotional support to cancer sufferers and their family. Visit www.maggiescentres.org.