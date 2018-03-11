Support from Vics special for sprinter

World Championship finalist Grant Plenderleith paid tribute to every member of Falkirk Victoria Harriers, in the aftermath of his relay run on the World stage.

The 26-year-old sprinter said the Vics club is “just a wee club in terms of athletics clubs but one thing we’ve got at the Harriers, and evidence of, is the massive support.

Grant added: “It is like a family. I don’t like talking athletics with my own family, they’re a big support to me too, but that’s just the way I am with it.

“But the support on the internal Facebook groups and pages we’ve got in the club has been phenomenal. Parents are messaging saying their kids are following me on social media and I’m their idol.

“But I was the same as them, and started the same as a kid at the club. I don’t train differently. I see them all at club training and anything I can pass on from my experience I’m happy to do it. It’s a great club.”

Plendeleith singled out coach David Lothian for special praise after a ‘back to basics approach’ regained his recent form.

“The time my coach puts in a load of effort - it’s second to none. He’s on at me to train straight after work before the track is busy. After one phone call he’s at the Emirates helping me at the last minute.

“We had issues getting down – I was in the taxi with Laura Muir that eventually drove down with the flights cancelled – Davie Lothain was the one getting me through to the airport.”

Interview: P86