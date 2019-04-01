Popular Falkirk restaurant announces it has closed

A popular Falkirk restaurant has announced it has been forced to close.

A post made on Facebook by Canada Wood Kitchen and Bar stated the Lochgreen Road venue would be shutting its doors for good as of today.

Twenty-five jobs are expected to be lost as a result of the closure.

You may also be interested in:

Laurieston’s first ever music festival to support mental health charity

Changes to Falkirk Council bin collection and waste services come into force on April 1

Man to appear in court after three cars are hit in Bo’ness road smash

In the post Canada Wood thanked its “fantastic customers”, adding it would “miss you all”.

More to follow.