Pop-up theatre productions coming to The Falkirk Wheel

The Falkirk Wheel will be transformed into a unique pop-up theatre venue to tell two of literature’s most iconic tales this summer.

Macbeth’s Way and Wiz Around Oz, the new Canal Theatre plays from Scottish Canals, will allow guests to experience a retelling of Shakespeare’s ‘Scottish Play’ and L. Frank Baum’s classic children’s novel.

The cast of The Resurrection delivered an eerie performance at The Falkirk Wheel last year

The new plays, produced by The Walking Theatre Company, will be performed on July 7 and 8.

The productions will build on the success of last year’s first-ever Canal Theatre production, The Resurrection, which saw visitors explore the eerie depths of the Union Canal’s 200-year-old Falkirk Tunnel as they learned about the grisly deeds of resurrection men William Burke and William Hare.

More than 750 people joined the pair, who moved from Ireland to Scotland to work as ‘navvies’ constructing the Union Canal in the early 1800s, on a trip through the nation’s last-surviving original canal tunnel.

Mark Smith, head of destinations and tourism at Scottish Canals, said: “The Falkirk Wheel is one of Scotland’s top tourism attractions but we’re always looking for unique new experiences to offer our visitors.

“Following its success last year, we’re delighted to bring Canal Theatre to the world’s only rotating boat lift this summer.

“Whether they’re following the yellow brick road on a family-friendly adventure through the wonderful world of Oz or exploring our rarer monsters in a tale of dark deeds, magic and madness, Canal Theatre will offer our guests an incredible experience.

“We look forward to welcoming them to what must be one of Scotland’s most unusual theatre venues this July.”

Tickets for Wiz around Oz at The Wheel and Macbeth’s Way are available now from www.canaltheatre.co.uk.